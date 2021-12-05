Insider Buying: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO Purchases $1,008,260.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WAB opened at $88.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

