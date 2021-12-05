Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TXG opened at $137.92 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.15 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

