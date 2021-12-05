Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Sells $19,971.25 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $19,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarParts.com alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $63,400.96.

Shares of PRTS opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $627.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 2.55.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.