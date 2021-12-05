Insider Selling: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Sells 119,000 Shares of Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,238,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:TPGY opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the second quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after buying an additional 320,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

