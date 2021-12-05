Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $7,601,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $8,484,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $12,188,768.22.

NYSE U opened at $146.88 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on U. Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

