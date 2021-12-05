Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.0629 on Top Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.07 million and $8,425.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.63 or 0.08348527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,249.97 or 1.01281407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,002,093 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.