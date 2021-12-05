International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 784,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of IBOC opened at $41.71 on Friday. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 203.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Bancshares by 219.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.