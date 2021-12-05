International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 784,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of IBOC opened at $41.71 on Friday. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.
