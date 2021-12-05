International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Up 22.8% in November

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 88.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 86.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 77,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 276.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 30,573.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

INSW stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $727.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.55%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

