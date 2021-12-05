Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.13

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.13 and traded as low as C$16.61. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.64, with a volume of 205,059 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

