Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00.

