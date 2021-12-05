Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $162.24 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $120.33 and a one year high of $186.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

