Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 165.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth about $36,001,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,477,845 shares of company stock valued at $63,458,468 over the last 90 days.

California Resources stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRC. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.