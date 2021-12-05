Invesco Ltd. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

