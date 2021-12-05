Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 58.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.50%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

