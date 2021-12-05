Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $65.64 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $77.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

