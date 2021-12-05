Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 1,486 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.