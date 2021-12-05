Investors Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC owned 0.27% of Daktronics worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Daktronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Daktronics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

