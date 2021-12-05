Investors Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

