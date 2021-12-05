Investors Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 256,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,947,000 after buying an additional 82,280 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 284,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $466,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.57 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

