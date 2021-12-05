Investors Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.36. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

