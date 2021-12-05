Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cigna Call Options (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 37,848 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,026 call options.

Cigna stock opened at $199.86 on Friday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

