Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cigna Call Options (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 37,848 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,026 call options.
Cigna stock opened at $199.86 on Friday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
