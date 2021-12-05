Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $29,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

