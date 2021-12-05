iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

Get iPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPW opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. iPower has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that iPower will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the second quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iPower (IPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.