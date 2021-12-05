IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of IQVIA worth $70,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Shares of IQV opened at $261.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $272.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

