IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,959.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 125,534 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $220,120,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $261.68. The stock had a trading volume of 864,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $272.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

