iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472,945 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.