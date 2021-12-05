iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $184,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99.

