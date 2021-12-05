iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.67 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

