iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Nationwide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.4% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.