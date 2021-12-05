iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,029,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 21,225,148 shares.The stock last traded at $76.84 and had previously closed at $77.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

