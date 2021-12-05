iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Position Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $390.44 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.32.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

