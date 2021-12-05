iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:IGV)

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,582 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 199% compared to the average daily volume of 3,541 put options.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $390.44 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,069,000 after purchasing an additional 806,055 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,011,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,626,000 after buying an additional 107,877 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

