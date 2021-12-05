iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 554,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 17.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $134,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $252.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $205.38 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.19 and a 200-day moving average of $248.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

