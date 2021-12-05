iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $455.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

