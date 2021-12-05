iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.