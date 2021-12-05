iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.