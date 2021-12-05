ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 550.17 ($7.19).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 641 ($8.37) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, October 15th.

LON:ITM opened at GBX 400.20 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 445.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 423.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power has a one year low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -72.76.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

