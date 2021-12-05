Ixcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $103.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ixcoin has a market cap of $2.19 million and $103.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,231,055 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.