Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 408 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $170,128.86.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $168,210.36.

On Friday, September 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10.

SPT opened at $97.18 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -211.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

