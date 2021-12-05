JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 968.33 ($12.65).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD opened at GBX 216.60 ($2.83) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.45. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.40). The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.