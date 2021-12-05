Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.31 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,147,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 449,200 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 109,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

