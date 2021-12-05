Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 2,547 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

