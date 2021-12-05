Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

