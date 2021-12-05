Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 103,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.
NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $28.26.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
