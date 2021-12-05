Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 186 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $146.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.53. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.