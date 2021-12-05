John H. Marlow Sells 3,496 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $193.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.09 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

