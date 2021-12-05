John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 31st

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of HEQ stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $13.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

