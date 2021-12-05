Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Invests $159,000 in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 143,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

DSU opened at $11.50 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.