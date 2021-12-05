Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Invests $215,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,730,743,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,867,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,386,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $434.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

