Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 90,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.51 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

